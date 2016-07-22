Here's how the 'broom broom' star celebrated two years of internet fame

It’s been two years since Tish Simmonds became an internet sensation for a simple Vine of her saying “broom broom” while sitting in her mother’s car — before being asked to get out.

The basic video went viral, and its brilliance spawned memes and numerous parody Vines. But, Simmonds wasn’t happy about her newfound fame at first, and almost quit Vine because of it.

However, she’s since grown to embrace her iconic Vine, and is now celebrating its two year anniversary through some epic social media posts.

Guess what guys 2 years today I did my viral video I’m in mum car broom broom will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/aVtTurarDe

— Tish (@Lsimmonds49) July 21, 2016

“Guess what guys 2 years today I did my viral video I’m in mum car broom broom. Will never be forgotten,” she wrote on Twitter, along with a picture of her sitting in a car, joined by her Vine costar and mother.

Simmonds followed up her Tweet with a short song about the original video, and shared it on Vine.





But of course, nothing could ever truly surpass the genius of her first viral vine.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Instagram is freaking out over glitter jars that supposedly reduce anxiety



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.