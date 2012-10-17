The Stakes Are HUGE For Tonight's Presidential Debate - Here's What You Need To Know

President Barack Obama and Mitt Romney will meet on stage again tonight at Long Island’s Hofstra University for a high- stakes rematch that could shape the outcome of this year’s election. The campaign landscape is significantly altered since the candidates’ first tete-a-tete in Denver Oct. 3. Obama has seen his lead in national and state polls evaporate in the wake of his poor performance that night, while Romney has gained new momentum, particularly in key battleground states.



With three weeks to go until Election Day, the stakes are high for both Obama and Romney tonight. Here’s what each candidate needs to do to win the night:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

Don’t Miss:

• Here’s What To Expect When The Candidates Take On Voters’ Questions At Tomorrow’s Debate

• Watch Biden And Ryan Tackle Each Other With Laughs, Zingers And Heated Arguments

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.