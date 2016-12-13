The staggering statistics behind America's trucking industry

Jonathan Garber

Every good that you buy has to make its way from the manufacturer to you, and of all modes of transportation trucking is by far the most important.

In fact, a staggering 80% of all cargo in America is transported by the trucking industry, four times as much as air (8%), pipeline (6%), rail (4%), and water (2%) combined.

This infographic, courtesy of Trucker Path, lays out just how staggering the size of the US trucking industry really is.

TruckingTrucker Path

