The Staff In This Microsoft Store Sure Acted Like Sore Losers This Weekend

This weekend, Sahas Katta dropped by the Microsoft Store in Santa Clara to take the “Smoked by Windows Phone” challenge.He won a $1,000 laptop, but the people in the store tried to deny his victory. He only got justice after complaining on his blog.



The challenge started as a Microsoft booth demonstration at the 2012 Consumer Electronics Show in January, but has since grown into a full fledged marketing campaign. It’s basically a race between Windows Phone and whatever phone the user has — Android or iPhone — to perform a particular task faster.

Most of the time, Windows Phone wins.

But in Katta’s case, the Microsoft Store salesperson asked him to pull up weather in two cities. He had his Android phone set to bypass the lock screen, and already had two weather widgets on the home screen, so all he had to do was hit the power button and shout “Done!”

The staffer still had to unlock the Windows Phone by swiping the screen to the side, so it took her longer.

But then she tried to weasel out of the loss. After Katta argued, another staffer came up and said that the challenge was actually to display the weather in two different states.

Not nice! Katta walked out of the store angry and blogged about it.

Fortunately, Microsoft Windows Phone evangelist Ben Rudolph — who started the whole challenge back in January — saw the controversy and offered a free laptop, free phone, and apology via Twitter.

