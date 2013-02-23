The Spurs Are The Most Dominating Team In The NBA

After beating the Clippers last night, the Spurs are now 17-1 in their last 18 games and easily have the best record in the NBA (44-12). But what is most impressive is just how dominating they have been.



The 26-point win over the Clippers was the Spurs’ eighth win by at least 25 points this season and their 15th win by at least 20 points. For comparison, the Heat have just five wins by at least 25 points and eight by 20 points or more.

Below is a look at the Simple Rating System (SRS; via Basketball-Reference.com) values for the 15 best teams in the NBA right now. SRS measures how good a team is based on their strength of schedule and their margin of victory over those teams. And at this point, the Spurs are the class of the NBA…

Photo: Data via Basketball-Reference.com

