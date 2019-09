The mortgage backed security (MBS) purchase program began in earnest on March 18, 2009, when Fed Chairman Bernanke announced an expansion of the program to the size limit of $1.25 trillion.



The result of that program saw the S&P 500 rise 55.08% between March 18 and today (March 31, 2010), its end. What will the world be like after?

