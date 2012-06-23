Some Luxury Buildings In New York Now Offer 'Dog Concierge Services'

Photo: Eli Epstein / Business Insider

We first wrote about Mitch Marrow, a former NFL player and a hedge fund vet (he cut his teeth at Penn) who opened upscale doggy spa The Spot Experience a few years ago in New York City.After opening six spas around the city, the company just announced a partnership with Rose Associates to bring its services to residents of the luxurious New York City buildings managed by Rose. The program allows select Rose residents to receive the highest level of daycare, dog walking, transportation, grooming, and training from Spot’s staff.



Here’s the backstory–and it’s a good one. As a junior partner at a multi-million-dollar hedge fund, Mitch traveled often and worked gruelingly long hours during the week. His numerous 2 a.m. to 5 p.m. shifts left him struggling to find adequate care for his St. Bernard and Bullmastiff. When he would drop them off at “doggy day cares,” Mitch found the results to be unacceptable and sometimes appalling. In one instance, handlers refused to give his St. Bernard, Reggie, the amount of water he required because they were afraid the dog would pee too much.

Overall, Marrow found that his dogs were being sent to cramped, understaffed, and overcrowded facilities. He compares what he saw to sending your dogs to live at the notoriously dingy and repressive Rikers Island Prison in New York.

In 2010, Marrow decided to change the way dogs are cared for by establishing Spot, a luxury concierge service for dogs and their owners. Instead of cages and untrained staff, Mitch has filled Spot with countless canine amenities and a team of expert staff members — all to ensure dog owners that their animals are receiving the best care that money can buy.

Spot clients enjoy a wide range of amenities, including New York’s largest and only private outdoor dog park, a certified team of dog behaviorists and veterinarians, top groomers, and even the ability to watch their pets remotely from Spot’s on-site cameras. And now, with the concierge service, dogs who live in participating buildings will get complimentary Spot memberships, access to a designated shuttle service, and at-home visits by Spot’s experts.

Wednesday night, Rose and Spot rolled out their partnership to residents of The Ashley and The Aldyn buildings on New York’s Upper West Side.

