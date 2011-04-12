Check Out The Sporty Dutch "Superbus" That Hits 155 Miles Per Hour

Ok, so “Superbus” is probably the worst name for this vehicle.



Awesome, sports-car-looking-limo-thing is more appropriate.

Still, “Superbus” is what they’re calling it.

It was developed in the Netherlands by that country’s first astronaut, Wubbo Ockels, who’s also a professor of aerospace sustainable engineering and technology, and can reach speeds of up to 155 mph.

It’s also electric, according to the BBC.



It also can reportedly carry 23 passengers and stretches 49 feet. The register gives more specs:

According to chief designer Antonia Terzi, former chief aerodynamicist of the BMW-Williams Formula 1 team, the carbon fibre vehicle will “tackle the challenges of mobility, spatial planning, service detail and environmental demands all in one”.

Superbus packs lithium polymer battery-powered electric motors producing 530bhp, although it will need a dedicated road system to make use of all that power.

Photo: The Blaze

The vehicle is set to debut in Dubai next month.





This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.