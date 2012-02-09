Eli Manning Or Tom Brady — Which Sports Star Would You Rather Have A Beer With?

We couldn’t live without sports. Athletes provide us with tons of news, entertainment, and fodder for gossip… and they’re pretty good at what they do.



The combination of athleticism and off-the-field antics is exactly what makes sports figures so intriguing. But who is the most interesting person in sports right now?

That’s where you come in. Vote for the sports figure, whether it’s someone on the field, on the sidelines, or behind the desk commenting, whom you find to be the most fascinating or intriguing.



What do we mean by most interesting?

Someone you want to follow in the news or hear more about

Someone you want to learn more about

Someone with whom you feel connected

Someone with whom you’d gladly hang out

Did we forget someone in the poll? Let us know. Leave a comment in the poll, in the comments section, or email nominees to [email protected]

