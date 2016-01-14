The Spirit of Tasmania ferry crashed into a pier in Port Melbourne

The iconic Spirit of Tasmania ferry last night broke free of its moorings and drifted into a pier in Port Melbourne.

At around 6pm yesterday, 100km/hr wind gusts snap the vessels mooring lines, swinging the ship 90 degrees from the side of Station Pier, smashing the ramp between the shore and the ship’s vehicle hold.

The whole incident was documented by witnesses.

Spirit of Tasmania appears to have broken its mooring & is drifting towards the beach pic.twitter.com/8ZmS74LUyf — George Donikian (@GeorgeDonikian) January 13, 2016

Spirit of Tasmania in strife at Port Melbourne @SevenNewsroom pic.twitter.com/j78OYmbVmK — Laura Stapleton (@LauraStap) January 13, 2016

One photo shows the bow has been split open:

A rescue operation was under way and many passengers were forced to stay aboard last night.

A investigation has been launched and work has started to fix the ramp that was damaged in the incident.

Work has begun on trying to fix Spirit of Tasmania after it broke its moorings in freak wind storm @TheTodayShow pic.twitter.com/ud9MCgLp9F — Christine Ahern (@ChristineAhern) January 13, 2016

“The Harbour Master will be looking into the circumstances of this incident,” Port spokesman Peter Harry told the Herald Sun.

TT Lines, which owns Spirit of Tasmania and leases the berth from Port of Melbourne, will also investigate the incident.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.