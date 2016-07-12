The Spice Girls are reuniting -- but two of the members are missing

Spice Girls GEM YouTube Mel B., Geri Halliwell, and Emma Bunton in the Spice Girls GEM announcement.

The Spice Girls know what fans really, really want.

They said so in a video released on Friday, which was the 20th anniversary of their hit single “Wannabe.” But two of the five members were absent.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Melanie Brown aka Mel B. (Scary Spice) thanked fans for their support and hinted that something special is coming.

The announcement was made on a new YouTube channel called “Spice Girls GEM.” (There’s even a new website to match.)

“We’ve been thinking. We have the best fans in the whole entire world,” the trio said in the video while “Wannabe” played in the background. “You stood by us for 20 years, and we want to say a big thank you. We’ve had our ups and downs, but you’ve always been there. And we want to celebrate and have a party — and when we do, you’re all invited.”

But apparently the invite doesn’t include Melanie Chisholm aka Mel C (Sporty Spice) and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), as the two were noticeably absent from the video.

Mel C and Beckham have been the trickiest members to convince to reunite.

Halliwell made a surprise split from The Spice Girls in 1998. The group officially went on an indefinite hiatus in 2000 only to reunite for a sold-out tour in 2007.

The next official reunion came spectacularly in 2012 during the closing ceremony of the London Summer Olympics. All five Spices rolled in on illuminated London taxis and sang a medley of “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.” They looked happy, and it was all fans could dream of.

We hope to tell you soon what your want, what you really really want… #wannabe https://t.co/2Jk8bi85la pic.twitter.com/c2IHmdb3ev — Geri Horner (@GeriHalliwell) July 8, 2016

But dreams are all they have had since, seeing as Mel C and Beckham have opted out of all the attempts at a reunion since then.

“I won’t ever do it again,” Beckham told The Daily Mail in 2014. “[The Olympics] was a perfect time to say, ‘That’s great. Thank you to everybody, but no more.’ Sometimes you’ve got to know when it’s time to leave the party.”

Beckham did show pride in the group when she shared the Global Goals’ reimagining of “Wannabe” with a feminist message.

While Mel C told The Sun in June that the group was still “very much my present,” she later told the publication, “There are lots of discussions going on. Right now I am in the studio working on my own album and that is my focus. I’m taking it slowly.”

Seeing as how Mel B, Bunton, and Halliwell previously had their own reunion in May and how their names seem to fit so well into an acronym, it seems like the only Spice Girls reunion we will see soon is with three-fifths of the original Spice Force Five. Regardless, the girl power is pretty strong.

