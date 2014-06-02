The Spanish King, Juan Carlos, Has Abdicated, Handing Rule Over To His Son

King Juan Carlos of Spain has abdicated, giving the world its first Twitter dethroning.

Now 76, he has been king since 1975, but his popular reign has been damaged in recent years by a corruption scandal involving his daughter, Infanta Cristina, Duchess of Palma de Mallorca, and her husband.

His son, Felipe, 45, Prince of Asturias, the King’s third child and only son, will succeed him to the throne.

Here’s how Spain’s Palace announced the news on Twitter, complete with photos of the King signing his abdication decree with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy

S.M. el Rey Juan Carlos I abdica la Corona de España. http://t.co/s9vbalBzSO pic.twitter.com/YesVxDObIp — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) June 2, 2014

