The Spanish Judge Who Went After Pinochet Has Been Found Guilty Of Wiretapping

The Spanish judge who tried to extradite Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet from London to Spain to be tried for war crimes has himself been found guilty of authorizing illegal wiretaps of lawyers’ conversations, the BBC reports.Spain’s Supreme Court has unanimously decided to ban the country’s best-known judge, Baltasar Garzon, from the legal profession for 11 years.



He cannot appeal against the ruling, according to Reuters.

Garzon had ordered the interception of conversations the imprisoned defendants of a particular case had with their lawyers, something the court said undermined “the right of every accused to confidentiality of what he speaks with his lawyer,” El Mundo reports.

Garzon has also been accused of attempting to investigate Franco-era disappearances, which would violate a 1977 amnesty on crimes committed during General Franco’s rule, as well as a third charge of allegedly dropping an investigation into the head of Spain’s biggest bank, Santander, after receiving payments for a course sponsored by the bank, according to the BBC.

