The Spanish Government Is Forcing Doctors To Stop Using Expensive "Name Brand" Drugs

The Spanish government has ordered that all doctors begin to use generic, non-branded drugs, in a bid hoped to save €2.4 billion ($3.4 billion) a year, reports The Guardian.



When writing a prescription, doctors will now only write the active ingredient of the medicine. Pharmacies will then be obliged to provide the cheapest versions of drugs, which will likely rule out “name brand” drugs from big pharmaceutical companies.

“The interests of the big drugs companies must give way to public interest, and what matters is reducing the deficit and lowering the drugs bill for millions of people who use public health services,” said Basque nationalist deputy Josu Erkoreka.

Spain is currently trying its best to balance its budget. In 2010 its debt to GDP ratio was 63.4%.

