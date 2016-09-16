The Spanish Embassy has the perfect response to complaints about being 'swamped' by Muslims

The Court of the Myrtles in the 14th century World Heritage-listed Arabic palace and fortress Alhambra in Grenada, Spain,. Photo by CM Dixon/Print Collector/Getty Images

Debate over Muslim immigration flared up again in Australia this week after One Nation senator Pauline Hanson, 20 years after she was last in parliament warning the nation that it was in danger of being “swamped by Asians”, delivered a similar speech, this time claiming the danger was being “swamped by Muslims”.

About 13 centuries ago, that really did happen in Spain, when Muslim conquerors created the Moorish Kingdom on the Iberian Peninsula, ruling the region between 711 and 1492, before Granada surrendered to Spain’s Catholic monarchs, Isabella I and Ferdinand II.

This morning the Spanish Embassy in Australia joined the debate with a pointed tweet about that time.

Fans of the “what have the Romans ever done for us?” scene from Monty Python’s Life of Brian will no doubt smile.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.