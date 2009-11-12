SP Trader Investors Still Say They're Not Getting Their Promised Redemptions

A few days ago, we published a letter direct from hedge fund SP Trader denying reports that it was failing to meet redemptions.



Besides those claims, we highlighted a number of other red flags, like their insanely amazing trades and steady performance.

Anyway, investors continue to claim problems

As one of the investors referred to in Paula’s [of HedgeFund.net] article, I resent the broad headlines with the uncorraborated announcement by SP Trader that they are paying redemptions. These are the vague types of emails we have been receiving for a year and guess what ? no money!



June

Thanks for writing us, June. Your situation seems to be common with others around the Internet.

