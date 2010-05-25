The S&P Kisses The Flash Crash Low Goodbye, While The Dow Is Flirting With Its Low

Just a little more perspective on the big selloff we’re seeing this morning.



We’re now decisively below where we bottomed on the day of the flash crash, as S&P futures are currently at 1043, down 23 points.

Based on this morning’s futures, the Dow just has another 200 points to fall to hit its low of 9625, a pretty remarkable thing considering how much of its fall was due to the wild trading in Proctor & Gamble.

Photo: FinViz

