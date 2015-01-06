The S&P 500 Just Broke An 87-Year Streak

The S&P 500 just finished lower for the fourth straight day.
This breaks a streak of 264 trading days without four consecutive losing sessions, the longest streak in 87 years, according to Chris Kimble of Kimble Charting Solutions.
In 2014, the S&P 500 didn’t have a single four-day losing streak, the first year since 1928 that the benchmark stock index didn’t see a four straight days of losses.
Last week, we noted that the S&P 500 finished a year and began the next year with losing sessions for the first time since 2008. Add in the loss of what was a really impressive streak, and it hasn’t been the best start to the year for stocks.
Here’s the table, via Kimble’s Tumblr page, showing the longest streaks without four losing days:
And the chart showing 2014 as the first year since the ’20s without a four day losing streak:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.