MAP OF THE DAY: The South Is Not A Peaceful Place

Earlier today we learned that Maine is the “most peaceful” state in the U.S., according to a report by the Institute for Economics & Peace, which looks at five categories: violent crime, incarceration, number of police employees, homicide rate, and small arms ownership.

But which states did not fare so well?

Check out this map, which shows how states rate in terms of peacefulness (click for larger map):

Photo: Institute For Economics & Peace

Unsurprisingly, the South generally performs much worse than the North; collectively the South scores a 3.06, while the Northeast scores a full point better, at 2.01.

The Midwest (2.32) and West (2.43) are somewhat of a mixed bag, with both very peaceful and very un-peaceful states.

Louisiana comes in last, for the 20th year running (pretty remarkable), rating in the bottom five for four categories, and falling dead last in two of those.

Arizona, which has been in the news a lot over the last year over its immigration policies, suffered the biggest drop, with a huge relative spike in homicides, and a smaller spike in relative violent crime overall.

