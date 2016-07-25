The source code for Vine was accidentally made public

The source code for Twitter’s six-second video app Vine was accidentally revealed online, The Register reports.
A security researcher who goes by the username “avicoder” published a blog post about his discovery. He says that he found a subdomain on Vine’s website which led to him discovering Vine’s entire source code available for download.
The source code for apps and programs is usually a closely guarded secret as it shows the inner working of exactly how an app functions, and public exposure is a big security risk.
Avicoder reported his finding to Twitter, and it was removed within five minutes. He was later paid a $10,080 bug bounty for finding the code. Twitter did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
In case you were wondering, here’s what it looks like to receive a $10,000 payment from Twitter:
Happiness is this !!!
Write-up is coming soon at https://t.co/JbmlhNVzc0 … pic.twitter.com/phEnaPt39W
— {{ avicoder }} (@avicoder) April 2, 2016
NOW WATCH: How to find Pokémon in ‘Pokémon Go’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.