The Sony Personal 3D Viewer

This is the Personal 3D Viewer from Sony.



Why We Love It: This device lets you watch movies in 2D or 3D HD with 5.1-channel surround sound. It also simulates the experience of sitting 12 feet away from a 150” screen, and has two HD OLED displays for beautiful colour and clarity.

The 3D Viewer plugs into your TV, allowing you to watch whatever you’d like, from primetime television to video games. And whenever you want the image to switch back to your TV, simply switch off the headset.

Photo: Sony USA

Photo: Sony USA

Where To Buy: Available through Sony.

Cost: $799.99.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

