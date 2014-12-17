The Sony Hackers Still Have A Massive Amount Of Data That Hasn't Been Leaked Yet

The “Guardians of Peace” hacking group today released the ninth document cache from the hack of Sony’s movie studio Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Since December 9, Guardians of Peace have been causing mayhem by flashing up spooky messages on Sony computers and releasing thousands of documents, including sensitive employee data and email archives from Sony Pictures executives.

Today’s leak could be the biggest one yet: It’s the email archive of the CEO of Sony Pictures, Michael Lynton.

But the Sony hackers claim to have a vast amount of unreleased data. In fact, if the hackers are to be believed, we’ve barely scratched the surface of the Sony documents.

Imgur The message displayed on Sony Pictures computers by hackers

Guardians of Peace claim to have over 100 Terabytes of data from Sony. To put that in scale, the largest hard drive size offered by Apple for its iMac range of desktop computers is one Terabyte. The Sony hackers claim to have 100 times that amount.

So far it’s estimated that the Sony hackers have released around 235 Gigabytes of data. If their claims are to be believed, there’s still a lot to come.

The hackers’ public statements are also hinting that there are vast amounts of data yet to be released. A message accompanying today’s document dump refers to it as “the beginning” and “The 1st day of Christmas.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.