The Sony Hackers Just Pranked The FBI

The hacker group who broke into the computer network of Sony Pictures and managed to halt the release of ‘The Interview’ have issued a new message, this time mocking the FBI.

The Daily Beast reports that Guardians of Peace published a new message on Pastebin on Saturday. Here’s that message in its entirety:

By GOP The result of investigation by FBI is so excellent that you might have seen what we were doing with your own eyes. We congratulate you success. FBI is the BEST in the world. You will find the gift for FBI at the following address. Enjoy!

The link in the message leads to a Japanese prank video which repeats the phrase “You are an idiot” to the tune of throbbing house music. It seems that Guardians of Peace are mocking the FBI’s “excellent” investigation, which led to the US government declaring on Friday that North Korea was behind the cyber-attack.

The “You are an idiot” video could be an attempt to criticise the FBI for blaming the Sony hack on North Korea. Some are still unconvinced by the US government’s claim that the software used in the Sony hack was similar to programs used in the past by attacks linked to North Korea.

US authorities found the evidence to be overwhelming enough to call out North Korea directly, and President Obama has vowed to respond to what is the most destructive hack ever on a company in the US.

