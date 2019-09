Speaker company Sonos has updated its logo. Now, when you scroll with your mouse, it looks like the logo is pulsating, much like a speaker thanks to an optical illusion, notes The Verge.

Go ahead, scroll back and forth on this page. You’ll see it. It’s a small thing, but it’s clever for a speaker company.

