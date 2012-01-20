The Song From 'Titanic' Was Playing As The Costa Concordia Went Down

If you thought details of the Costa Concordia disaster couldn’t get much stranger than the captain saying he didn’t lead the evacuation because he tripped, well, get a load of this:



Two of the ship’s passengers told a Swiss paper that the theme song from Titanic was playing in one of the dining rooms just as the ship started to list. So, as people no doubt started to panic, Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On wafted through the restaurant.

The New Zealand Herald also reports a second Titanic connection: One of the women to survive had relatives aboard in the 1912 sinking.

This post originally appeared at Newser.

