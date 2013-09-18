This Is The Really Good Song Apple Is Using For Its New IPhone Ad

Apple released an ad for the iPhone 5C last night.

If you’re like me (and god help you if you are) you now have the song stuck in your head.

If you’re not like me (congrats!) then you might be wondering what the song is.

Well, it’s Rill Rill by Sleigh Bells, and it’s a great song. After wearing out the song when it came out in 2011, I haven’t listened to it in a while. Now it’s stuck in my head.

For me, and for you, here’s the original song:

And, via Peter Kafka, it turns out it’s based on a sample of a this Funkadelic song:

And, if you’re still here, here’s the Apple ad once again:

