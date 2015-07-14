The son of Mexico's top drug lord may have tweeted hints of his father's brazen escape from prison

Reuters El Chapo

In the context of Mexico’s violent drug war, incumbent President Enrique Peña Nieto’s “worst failure” is the recentescapepulled off by the world’s most powerful drug cartel leader,Joaquín “El Chapo” or “Shorty” Guzmán Loera.

A little more than 16 months after Mexican Marines arrested him in February 2014, Guzmán used an elaborate tunnel underneath his prison cell’s private shower to breakout of the Altiplano federal prison.

What’s more, the Sinaloa cartel kingpin is known for using tunnels to hide and smuggle drugs.

And earlier this month, an unverified Twttier account reportedly linked to one of the alleged sons of Guzmán, Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, tweeted an ambiguous message:

Todo llega para quien sabe esperar.

— Iván Guzmán. (@lvanArchivaIdo) July 7, 2015

The tweet translates to, “Everything comes to those who know how to wait.”

Looking back, here’s another suggestive tweet from two months ago:

No miento e llorado pero es de hombres y ahora va la mía, traigo gente armada y les prometo que el general pronto estará de regreso.

— Iván Guzmán. (@lvanArchivaIdo) May 9, 2015

This May 8th tweet translates to: “I didn’t lie and I didn’t cry but it’s of men and now it is mine, I’ll bring

armed people and I promise that the general will be back soon.”

Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, was released from prison in April 2008 after a judge ruled that there was not enough evidence to uphold a previous five year sentence for money laundering.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.