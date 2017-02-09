The son of a man killed in one of Trump's 'under-reported' terror attacks says he got condolence messages from all over the world

Alpha Cheng lays a flower on the casket during the funeral for Curtis Cheng at St Mary’s Cathedral October 17, 2015. Photo: Sam Ruttyn-Pool/Getty Images

Alpha Cheng, the son of accountant Curtis Cheng, who was murdered outside a Sydney police HQ in 2015, has described Donald’s Trump’s claim that the crime was “under-reported” as “so ridiculous” it’s “befuddling”.

Writing for Fairfax Media, Cheng said the killing of his father was so widely reported that he got messages of condolences from around the world including the UK, Hong Kong, Israel, France, Russia and US.

A 15-year-old teenager shot and killed the NSW police financial officer as he left work in Parramatta in October 2015. The teenager was then shot dead by police and several other people have been arrested and charged by a joint counter-terrorism task force in relation to Cheng’s murder.

Earlier this week, the US president told senior military officials that the “very, very dishonest” media had not reported terrorism attacks around the world. When asked to back up the claim, White House press secretary Sean Spicer subsequently produced a list of 78 “unreported” attacks between September 2014 to December 2016.

The list featured five incidents in Australia, including the Lindt Cafe siege and Cheng’s shooting, and one that wasn’t terrorism related at all.

Police said that incident, in which two British backpackers died following a stabbing, was not a terrorism-related incident. Spicer’s claim led victim Mia Ayliffe-Chung’s British mother, Rosie, to post an open letter to Trump on Facebook, saying suggestions Islamic fundamentalism was involved was a “myth”.

“This vilification of whole nation states and their people based on religion is a terrifying reminder of the horror that can ensue when we allow ourselves to be led by ignorant people into darkness and hatred,” Ayliffe wrote.

Cheng wrote: “It is clear that the US President gives limited regard to the victims and survivors of these incidents. It is clear that he will use any loose facts and stories to justify an anti-immigration, anti-Muslim and anti-humanity agenda.”

Cheng argues the problem is that attacks on non-Western regions are under-represented in Western media.

“I remember where I was when I first read about the Lindt Cafe siege. It was international news. But, to my surprise, I learnt much later that on the same day 132 school children were massacred at a school in Peshawar, Pakistan,” he wrote.

“What I know to be under-reporting is when significant tragedies outside of the West do not receive the same outrage, concern and coverage.”

You can read Cheng’s thoughts here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.