New Solution To Energy Crisis? Prayer

By now, you’ve probably heard just about every supposed solution to the energy crisis: Drill in Alaska; invest in alternatives; sue OPEC; jail speculators; tax oil companies; etc…



But here’s one you probably haven’t considered: prayer. A group calling itself the “Pray at the Pump Movement” is organising prayer vigils at gas stations across the country in a bid to get the man upstairs to give us a break. Sure, there are probably more worthy things to pray for, but it can’t hurt. CBS News:

The Pray at the Pump Movement, founded by Rocky Twyman, has been holding prayer vigils at gas stations across the country. On Monday, Twyman decided to take his movement from Exxon and Shell stations straight to the steps of the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C., hoping to encourage the oil-rich country to raise the amount of barrels they release each day from 200,000 to 1.2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.