The Society And NIRI Team Up For Webcast

The Corporate Board Member, a subsidiary of the NYSE Euronext, yesterday announced that the Society of Corporate Secretaries (the Society) and the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) will join together to become knowledge partners for a Corporate Board Member and NYSE webcast program.



The weekly webcast, titled ‘This Week in the Boardroom’, has been created to educate board members and C- suite executives on topics and problems that impact their operational and strategic decision-making processes, says the NYSE.

According to TK Kerstetter, president of Corporate Board Member, corporate secretaries ‘bring the Society’s practical expertise on topics such as board portals and director engagement that will add a new dimension for viewers.’

‘The board room agenda is going through a reformation,’ says Lucy Marcus, a non-executive board director. ‘Boards must start embracing the political, economic and social reality of the way the world is operating today and tomorrow and it’s important to have a strong board that’s ready.’

