Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





The Social TV Ecosystem In One Chart

(Ad Age)

Looking ahead to this fall’s TV season, Ad Age collaborated with social media monitoring firm Trendrr to produce a graphic representation of key companies in the dynamic social TV space. Quantcast Partners With Facebook (Business Insider)

Quantcast has become a member of Facebook’s ad exchange (FBX). Quantcast’s CEO said they will sift Facebook’s vast database of user information to identify user profiles and audiences most likely to buy clients’ products. Read >

Marketing Efforts On Facebook Expected To Grow (MarketingCharts)

A survey of more than 400 marketing and advertising execs found that 62% of respondents believe that companies will increase their investments in Facebook over the next year. Meanwhile, investments in marketing efforts on Instagram are expected to remain largely the same. Read >

comScore Ranks Top 50 U.S. Web Properties For June 2013 (comScore)

Lifestyle and retail sites enjoyed the greatest per cent change in U.S. unique visitors during the month of June, according to comScore’s latest Media Metrix ranking. Facebook remains the top ranked social network, with more than 144.6 million U.S. unique visitors during the month of June. Read >

Facebook Continues Its Ascent As A Video Platform (BI Intelligence)

The number of computer users in the U.S. watching video on Facebook continues to rise. According to comScore’s latest U.S. numbers, 61.6 million desktop users watched a video on Facebook during the month of June this year (28.5% more than in June 2012). That’s an impressive feat for Facebook, and a sign of its increasing prominence as a video platform, especially in comparison to longstanding Web audience giants such as Yahoo! and AOL. Read >

Note: This item is only accessible for BI Intelligence subscribers. However, you can sign-up for a free two-week subscription, here >

[INFOGRAPHIC] The Relationship Between SEO and Social Media (Social Marketing Writing)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.