These Are The Metrics That Really Matter For Social Media

Many brands are finally realising that social media isn’t a transactional engine or sales machine in the traditional sense. As they do, they’re dropping half-baked indicators and letting go of the idea of social ROI.

But they still have a ways to go before they’re really measuring what matters in social media. For example, surprisingly few brands and businesses use metrics to perform a competitive analysis of how they stack up against other brands on social media platforms.

A recent report from BI Intelligence finds that basic metrics like number of fans or likes — known as “vanity metrics” — don’t offer much beyond making social media managers feel good about themselves. Other measures, like Shares, are becoming more important. And Insights, Facebook’s built-in analytics tool, offers great basic data for measuring reach and engagement.

In the report, BI Intelligence looks at the no-frills but powerful metrics that social media managers and analytics companies should be focusing on and provides details on how to use Facebook Insights and other no-frills engagement measurement tools. We explain how the end of social ROI has not meant a pullback on social media budgets (in fact, social media budgets are ballooning). And we dig into some of the misconceptions and misuses surrounding the more common reach and engagement metrics popularised by Facebook Insights, the built-in analytics dashboard for Facebook pages.

Here’s how social media strategies are evolving:

In full, the report:

