The Most Effective -- And Least Effective -- Ways To Measure A Brand's Social Media Strategy

Many brands are finally realising that social media just isn’t a transactional engine or sales machine in the traditional sense. As they do, they’re dropping half-baked indicators and letting go of the idea of social ROI.

Instead, brands are focusing on new metrics to evaluate social media strategies in terms of audience-building, brand awareness, and customer relations.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at the no-frills but powerful metrics that social media managers and analytics companies are focusing on, we explain how the end of social ROI has not meant a pullback on social media budgets (in fact, social media budgets are ballooning). And we dig into some of the misconceptions and misuses surrounding the more common reach and engagement metrics popularised by Facebook Insights, the built-in analytics dashboard for Facebook pages.

Here’s how social media strategies are evolving:

In full, the report:

