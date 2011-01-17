"The Social Network" Wins The Golden Globe For Best Drama

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association chose David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin’s “The Social Network” to be the 2010 Golden Globe winner for best drama.



Is an Oscar next?

We liked the movie, but here are the real stories behind Facebook’s founding…

The Facebook Movie Is An Act Of Cold-Blooded Revenge – New, Unpublished IMs Tell The Real Story

1/5

At Last — The Full Story Of How Facebook Was Founded

Here’s Some Real Damage Mark Zuckerberg Did To The Winklevoss Brothers That Wasn’t In “The Social Network”

