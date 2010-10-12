Required Reading After Watching "The Social Network"

The Social Network was the number one movie in America again last weekend.



That means a whole lot more people are running around wondering if the movie told the true story of how Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook.

The answer, of course, is yes and no. Simply put, Mark wasn’t as much of a villain as the movie portrays and Eduardo wasn’t that much of a victim.

These stories tell what really happened:

The 10 Most Glaring Lies In “The Social Network”

At Last — The Full Story Of How Facebook Was Founded

The Facebook Movie Is An Act Of Cold-Blooded Revenge – New, Unpublished IMs Tell The Real Story

“Embarrassing And Damaging” Zuckerberg IMs Confirmed By Zuckerberg, The New Yorker

In 2004, Mark Zuckerberg Broke Into A Facebook User’s Private Email Account

How Mark Zuckerberg Hacked Into Rival ConnectU In 2004

The Facebook Movie is WRONG – Here’s How Much Zuckerberg Actually Gave The Winklevosses To Go Away

Reminder: “The Social Network” Victim Eduardo Saverin Is A Billionaire

