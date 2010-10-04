"The Social Network" Tops The Box Office With $23 Million On Opening Weekend

If you went to see “The Social Network” this past weekend, you were one of the people who helped it top the box office for its debut.



The Aaron Sorkin-penned film based on the founding of Facebook beat Columbia Pictures expectations and brought in $23, according to Reuters, with adults ages 25 and up making up about 55% of theatre-goers.

Reuters reports:

“It’s a terrific start for a terrific film,” said Rory Bruer, president of worldwide distribution for the film’s studio, Columbia Pictures.

Indeed, the movie from director David Fincher has earned wide praise from critics, scoring a 97 per cent positive rating on website rottentomatoes.com, which ranks films after compiling reviews.

The movie … played in just under 2,800 U.S. and Canadian theatres for a per-theatre average of around $8,300, a solid number compared to its rivals.

Columbia hopes “Social Network” may even compete for this year’s Oscars, and a solid start at box offices will go a long way toward boosting its prospects for awards.

But that doesn’t mean its the most accurate movie.

