"The Social Network" Parodies We Would Watch

Ever since its official release over a month ago, the trailer for “The Social Network” (aka The Facebook Movie) has provided a format for viral video creators to make fun of everything on the Internet.



Here’s one of the formulas:

Get two people to play the founders of a popular website (ie: YouTube)

One founder (Chad Hurley) explains why people will waste their time on the website (“People want to go on the Internet and watch random videos… Dancing kids, idiots falling down, lonely people talking to themselves.”)

Out of nowhere, the seemingly useless website grows exponentially (“You’re saying ‘Charlie bit my finger’ got 22,000 views in 2 hours?” “Million. 22 million.”)

The founders disagree on a decision one of them made and fight it out (Chad Hurley Vs. Steve Chen)

End with a board meeting displaying the ridiculous, yet entertaining nature of the site (Chad Hurley shows a video of the Sneezing Panda).

From Twitter to Lolcats, here are “The Social Network” parodies we’d still watch.

