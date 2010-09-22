How To Turn $15,000 Into $1.1 Billion Without Any Work

Eduardo Saverin was the first investor in Facebook when he paid $15,000 for the servers for TheFacebook.com.



Months later, while fellow co-founders Mark Zuckerberg and Dustin Moskovitz were living in Palo Alto, CA and looking to turn Facebook into a business, Saverin was partying in New York and interning at Lehman Brothers.

In order for Facebook to have any chance to succeed, Zuckerberg and Moskovitz had to find a way to cut off Saverin from having any association with Facebook. They did. A couple years and a few lawsuits later, Saverin’s stake is worth $1.1 billion. Poor guy.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

