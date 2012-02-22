The Social Gaming Market Will Explode To $5+ Billion By 2015

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry
social gaming user forecastUsers will grow to 75% of social network users

Photo: BI Intelligence

The US social gaming market will blow past $5.5 billion in 2015, according to a new report by BI Intelligence.The social games market, including smartphones, will more than double from last year, where we estimate it was $2 billion.

Here are some highlights from the report, which is available today to BI Intelligence subscribers:

  • Social games will disrupt the traditional gaming industry, by turning gaming into a service and making it free-to-play. 
  • Social games will break into the mainstream, as new kinds of games appeal to new audiences beyond today’s, including hardcore gamers.
  • Monetization will improve as more people pay and as social games advertising becomes valuable. 

Beyond our estimates, the report includes an in-depth look at the trends in the market, an exclusive interview with two social gaming moguls, Mamba Nation founder Nicolas Gaume and IsCool Entertainment founder Mathieu Nouzareth, and a library of charts on our forecasts.

Social Gaming RevenueWe see the market more than doubling to $5 billion by 2015

Photo: Business Insider Intelligence

 

