The Social Gaming Market Will Explode To $5+ Billion By 2015

Users will grow to 75% of social network users

The US social gaming market will blow past $5.5 billion in 2015, according to a new report by BI Intelligence.The social games market, including smartphones, will more than double from last year, where we estimate it was $2 billion.



Here are some highlights from the report, which is available today to BI Intelligence subscribers:

Social games will disrupt the traditional gaming industry, by turning gaming into a service and making it free-to-play.

Social games will break into the mainstream, as new kinds of games appeal to new audiences beyond today’s, including hardcore gamers.

Monetization will improve as more people pay and as social games advertising becomes valuable.

Beyond our estimates, the report includes an in-depth look at the trends in the market, an exclusive interview with two social gaming moguls, Mamba Nation founder Nicolas Gaume and IsCool Entertainment founder Mathieu Nouzareth, and a library of charts on our forecasts.

We see the market more than doubling to $5 billion by 2015

