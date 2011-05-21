A Playbook For Using Social Media In Your Company (INFOGRAPHIC)

While everyone has observed the way social media has transformed everyday life, its impact on the world of business has been well defined.



Hoards of new companies have sprung up for the purpose of utilising social media for business growth, while older, more established businesses are scratching their heads as innovation passes them by.

Whatever the long term effects of social media on business, it is generally agreed that any company will benefit dramatically from adopting a social business model, lest the newly-formed social customer move on to more modern alternatives.

Michael Brito, a leading expert in social business models, has organised an infographic detailing the who, what, why and how of the social business imperative.

Click image to enlarge.

Photo: onlinemba.com

“The Social Business Book”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.