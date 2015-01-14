The Socceroos Will Play In The Asian Cup Quarter Finals After Annihilating Oman 4-0

Mark Milligan of Australia scores a goal from the penalty spot against Oman at ANZ Stadium. Photo: Mark Kolbe/ Getty.

Last night the Socceroos married performance with result in their Asian Cup match against Oman, beating the away team 4-0.

The Australians defiantly answered critics who suggested they lacked in goal scoring options by securing four goals from four different players – and none off the boot of veteran, and regular Australian goal scorer, Tim Cahill.

“I guess it just shows the even contribution, not just the goalscorers but the way we play and the way the players have embraced it,” Coach Ange Postecoglou said.

“We’ve got multiple threats. Guys like Matthew Leckie, Massimo Luongo and [Mark Bresciano] were threatening tonight but didn’t get on the score sheet.”

It was the first half that positioned the team as the side to beat, with former Australian soccer legend Mark Bosnich saying the Aussie’s start “was the most complete performance of any side so far in the Asian Cup”.

After dominating possession and a few near misses, anticipation for an Australian goal grew and pressure mounted on Oman, who were back-peddling to keep up.

The first goal was set up by Trent Sainsbury, who headed across the box for Matt McKay to shoot into the nets, sending the crowd to their feet in an almighty roar of support.

Before the spectators had a chance to sit down, forward Robbie Kruse had scored another for the Aussies.

Mark Milligan set up the win scoring a third goal before the break, while Tomi Juric put the icing on the cake during a second-half cameo.

As the finals phase of the Asian Cup gets underway, Australia has shown they are serious contenders for the trophy.

Now the team must ensure they secure top-spot on the ladder by beating South Korea in Brisbane on Saturday night. This would allow them to avoid facing Japan early in the knock-out stages.

“For us to have any success in this tournament, it has to be a collective effort,” Postecoglou said.

“We’ve got another big game on Saturday and it’s another big game we want to win and want to improve.”

