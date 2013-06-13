The Socceroos Will Be Hanging Out In The Sydney Domestic Qantas Club Later This Morning

Socceroos fan: FlashStudio / Shutterstock.com

Members of Australia’s national soccer team will be meeting fans in the Sydney domestic airport from 11am to noon today, in the lead up to their critical World Cup qualification match against Iraq on Tuesday.

The Socceroos will be signing autographs in sponsor Qantas’ frequent flyer lounge, the airline tweeted this morning.

The team has also invited fans to an open training session at Kogarah Oval at 4.30pm today and a signing at Westfield on Pitt Street at 12.45pm tomorrow.

The Socceroos will host Iraq at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on 18 June. A victory would guarantee Australia a place in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm AEST.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.