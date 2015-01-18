The Socceroos Must Now Beat China And Japan In The Asian Cup After Losing To South Korea

Kruse during the 2015 Asian Cup match between Australia and Korea Republic. Photo: Cameron Spencer/ Getty.

Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou has been criticised for tinkering with a winning side, after last night’s defeat against South Korea 0-1.

Postecoglou’s decision to make four changes to the team that started in the 4-0 win over Oman, leaving the first choice front three on the bench, may have been all the advantage the South Koreans needed to get ahead, scoring a first-half goal that sealed the Socceroos fate.

James Troisi’s shot was the closest to a goal that Aussies had after his kick landed in the side netting, confusing game officials who lit up the big screen with a goal celebration.

The Socceroos will now have to play tournament-favourite Japan one round earlier than many had hoped for, if they beat China in the quarter-final in Brisbane this Thursday.

Fans have their fingers crossed that Skipper Mile Jedinak will be well enough to return to the pitch for the match against China, while Mathew Spiranovic will have to miss out after receiving a second yellow card, and a one match suspension.

