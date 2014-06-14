The Socceroos Lost 3-1 To Chile, And Prime Minister Tony Abbott Called Skipper Mile Jedinak 'Mike'

Cahill scores a goal past goalkeeper Claudio Bravo during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match against Chile. Photo: Stu Forster/ Getty

It was a gallant performance by the Socceroos, but finished in a 3-1 defeat to Chile in a nail-biting first-round World Cup match.

It took the team some time to find their mojo, after Chile’s Jorge Valdivia and Alexis Sanchez scored 2-0 in the first 15 minutes of the game.

But the underdogs showed their fighting spirit, pulling it together as striker Tim Cahill scored an amazing goal at the 36th minute – his fourth World Cup goal across three finals tournaments.

The South Americans appeared shaken after Cahill’s goal, then again when he got the ball in the back of the net a second time, but was ruled off-side.

In an official YouTube message Prime Minister Tony Abbott wished the Socceroos good luck ahead of the big game.

Abbott addressed coach Ange Postecoglou and the team correctly but named skipper Mile Jedinak as “Mike”.

“Ange, Mike and the Socceroos, in this World Cup you have the opportunity to make the world game our national game.

“We stand with you as you wear our colours into the world’s greatest team sporting event,” the Prime Minister announced as he wore a green and gold scarf.

The Prime Minister’s YouTube video was pulled down before Australia’s match against Chile but other YouTube members already managed to get their hands on it.

Here it is.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs7-MSS_8kc

The Socceroos will play the Netherlands next Thursday in what is expected to be a difficult match after the Dutch smashed Spain this morning 5-1 in a historic World Cup upset.

