The Socceroos Have Finally Broken Their Losing Streak, Beating Saudi Arabia 3-2

Picture: Getty Images

The Socceroos have beaten Saudi Arabia 3-2 in London for their first win in five matches, but it was a game full of errors and close calls.

Despite an early lead, scoring 2 goals against their opposition in the first six minutes, the Socceroos spent the rest of the game losing.

The Socceroos coach, Ange Postecoglou, said his team had a “scrappy” second half with poor ball control.

“In the end we had to fight hard for something that should have been a bit easier,” said Postecoglou after the game.

In the 69th minute Saudi’s player Yasir Alsharan scored off a penalty and then again after Socceroos debut Bailey Wright scored off a header.

The friendly was part of the team’s preparation in the lead up to January’s AFC Asian Cup, after losing to Belgium 2-0 in another friendly on Tuesday. It was the Socceroos fifth straight loss.

The Socceroos have been pooled in Group A for the Asian Cup, where their first game will be against Kuwait on January 9th.

