The Socceroos Everyone Expected Finally Showed Up For A 3-0 World Cup Exit To Spain

That’ll do, Socceroos. Picture: Getty Images

The Socceroos bowed out of the 2014 World Cup with a 3-0 to Spain that didn’t do justice to their spirited campaign.

Both teams will be headed home. One, the defending champion, in disgrace; the other, the perennial underdog at this tournament, once again ruing what might have been.

In three games, the Socceroos have scored three goals and no points – their worst effort on paper in three consecutive World Cup tilts, but by far their most admired.

This morning, Spain cruised past them effortlessly, starting with a stylish back heel from from David Villa near halftime, followed later with clinical set pieces finished by Fernando Torres and Juan Mata.

Andrés Iniesta could have easily added two more, fluffing both efforts while in the box in what was otherwise a sparkling game for the Barcelona midfielder.

