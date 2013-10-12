The Socceroos' Coach Has Been Sacked Just Nine Months Out From The World Cup In Brazil

Getty/ David Rogers

Socceroos’ coach Holger Osieck has been dumped Football Federation Australia following an embarrassing 6-0 loss to France overnight.

Despite guiding Australia to play in Brazil for the World Cup in 2014, Osieck had been under heavy pressure coming into the match with reports the FFA had already sounded out potential replacements, reports the AAP.

On top of last night’s loss against the French side, the Socceroos have given away 19 goals in their past four matches, causing many to worry about the their fate at the the World Cup just nine months away.

Assistant coach Aurelio Vidmar will stepping to take the side for Tuesday’s friendly with Canada.

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.