The So-Called 'Personal Blog' Of Senate Hopeful And TheLadders CEO Marc Cenedella Is Very Embarrassing

Marc Cenedella, founder of TheLadders, is likely running for the New York Senate.With his Ivy League education and impressive career, many Republicans believe Cenedella could win the seat currently held by first-term Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand.



But then today came, and New York Times reporter Raymond Hernandez published a story that might change everything.

Hernandez received a tip from one of Cenedella’s opponents about a racy blog Cenedella may have been keeping, blog.theladders.com/rock. Titled “The personal blog of Marc Cenedella” with his headshot, the Times says the blog contained controversial articles including “Sexy vs. Skanky,” and “He Stole My Weed.”

The Times says one post pronounced March 14th “the new holiday for men” and encouraged women to show affection by offering their significant others steaks and oral sex.

At first, The New York Times says Cenedella did not respond to interview requests. Soon after reaching out, The New York Times found the racy site disabled. On Friday Cenedella’s company released the following statement:

“The site you are inquiring about (blog.theladders.com/rock) was not Marc’s actual blog, Cenedella.com. The site you saw was a maintenance staging site set up at blog.theladders.com/rock.” The statement also said that the “staging site contained testing content from a wide variety of sources, including spam from automatic spiders. We have since eliminated the potential for anyone to view the maintenance site.”

One of Cenedella’s advisors told The New York Times, “Entries were from a site that Mr. Cenedella previously published called Stone, www.cenedella.com/stone, which the adviser said had multiple authors.”

