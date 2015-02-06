The snowiest ski resort in (almost) every state

Sure tough terrain and interesting trails matter, but a ski mountain is only as good as the amount of snow it has.

Williams Ski & Patio gathered data on the ski mountains that get the most natural snowfall in each state and created an infographic showing their findings. They omitted some states in the south, which don’t get natural snow.

Alaska’s Alyeska Resort got the most snowfall, with an average annual snowfall of 735 inches.

Unsurprisingly, states in the west got tremendous amounts of snow: Washington’s Mt. Baker saw 647 inches of snow, Utah’s Alta saw 560 inches of snow, and Wyoming’s Grand Targhee saw 480 inches of snow.

Ski resorts in the northeast and southeast US saw the least amount of snowfall. Vermont’s Smugglers Notch got the most snow of any resort in the northeast, with 324 inches of snow each year. In New York state, Snow Ridge saw an average annual snowfall of 189 inches.

See the full infographic below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.