The "SNOWICANE" Is Here

Photo: Accuweather.com

Yes, “snowicane” is actually the word Accuweather is using to describe the blizzard that is hitting the northeast right now.If the map to the right is correct, it looks as though New York City may just miss the very worst of the snow.



As for travellers, it looks like right now the worst airport is in Philly, but delays and cancellations are likely to spread.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.